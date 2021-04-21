Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Private University in Kaduna, Abduct Students

21 April 2021
Gunmen Tuesday night attacked Greenfield University, a private institution in Kaduna, and abducted some students.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 8:15pm on Tuesday when the hoodlums invaded the school.

The university, the only private university in the state, is located along the Kaduna- Abuja road, some kilometres away from Kaduna city.

Details of the attack were scanty, but the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammad Jalige, confirmed the incident.

According to Jalige, the attack took place at about 8:15pm on Tuesday.

Jalige said some students were abducted but could not immediately say how many students were kidnapped.

"There was an attack yesterday (Tuesday) in Greenfield University along Kaduna-Abuja road around 20:15 hours.

"Some students were abducted, but for now, I am not in a position to say how many students were abducted", Jalige said in a telephone interview.

Meanwhile, 29 of the 39 students of the Federal School of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna , who were abducted by bandits on March 11, are yet to be released by their kidnappers.

Details later...

