Nigeria: I'm Committed to the Financial Autonomy of the Judiciary - Ikpeazu

21 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has said that he is committed to the implementation of financial autonomy for the Judiciary.

The Governor, who stated this while receiving the Forum of Abia State Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Branches in Umuahia, pledged to direct the relevant authorities to work out modalities for the implementation of the financial autonomy.

Ikpeazu pledged that his administration will strive to support the Judiciary in its quest for autonomy despite the hard times currently faced by the country.

The Governor, however, disagreed with reports that the Governors were frustrating the move for financial autonomy of the Judiciary.

He tasked the delegation to be realistic in their expectations as budgets are statements of financial aspiration while the current situation in Nigeria has brought uncertainty in financial issues.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Forum of Abia State NBA Branches and the Chairman of the NBA Ukwa Branch, Samuel Nwosu, disclosed that their visit was to draw the Governor's attention to the non-implementation of financial autonomy of the Judiciary across the 36 States of the country which led to the nationwide strike.

He lamented that the non-implementation of financial autonomy has adversely affected the activities of the Judiciary in the country.

"The National Leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association chose to stand with the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria on this issue since it is both a constitutional provision and a democratic imperative."

Nwosu requested the Governor to set in motion the process of implementing financial autonomy for the Judiciary in the State, noting that it would be historic since successive administrations in the State failed to do it.

