Tanzania: DSFA - Come Enmasse to Invest in Deep Sea

THE Acting Director General of the Deep Sea Fishing Authority (DSFA) Dr Emmanuel Sweke has called upon both local and foreign investors to capitalise on the ongoing reforms in legal system and technology in the fishing sector that favours them.

He made the call here yesterday during a one-day training for journalists on 'improvement of rules and regulations of deep sea fishing and the growing technology used in tracking fish to ease catch for local fishermen and investors.

The improved laws and regulations are 'Deep Sea Fisheries and Development Act cap388 R.E 2020; and the Deep Sea Fisheries Management and development regulations 2021', and the use of GPS in identifying where fish could be found also formed part of their discussion.

"DSFA would like to invite investors, especially local ones, to invest in the deep sea to increase their incomes to benefit Tanzanians, especially in the untapped deep sea fishing.

"In fact, we would be very happy to see more local investors coming to invest in the Deep Sea. This opportunity should not be left to foreigners only to benefit also from other resources found in our country," said Sweke.

However, he argued that the 'Blue Economy Policy' will be effectively implemented if local people including women and youth remain in the forefront in investing in the fishing industry that seems to have a significant contribution in boosting the country's GDP and per capita income.

He further said: "The business environment has improved because laws, regulations and other procedures are now better for local and foreign investors... even charges for fishing licenses and boats have been slashed for local investors.

"For natives or local investors, they have been given the opportunity to enter into partnerships with foreigners to invest in deep sea to benefit the nation too, because the authority has already conducted a special study to identify various areas of the coastal zone with enough fish for catch.

"The Acting Director General noted that research has it that there is enough fish, as an opportunity that minimizes challenges in search for fish deep in the Ocean, adding: "On April 9 this year, a new policy on the continuation and management of deep sea fishing was officially signed by the relevant ministers from both sides of the Union and Zanzibar."

On his part, DSFA Control and Audit Officer Mr Christian Alphonce Nzumo told journalists that Tanzania has a fishing zone of 223,000 square kilometres- a great opportunity for investors in the sector.

"There is a great opportunity to invest in big-scale fishing, fishing equipment, industry and others in the value chain of the industry," he said.