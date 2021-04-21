Cameroon: Cardinal Christian Tumi - Nation Honours Fallen Prelated

21 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

He was buried inside the Saint Peter and Saint Paul Cathedral in Douala yesterday April 20, 2021.

Thousands of Christians and non-Christians on Tuesday April 20, 2021 thronged the Saint Peter and Saint Paul Cathedral in Douala to bid farewell to a great defender of justice and humanity, Cardinal Christian Wiyghan Tumi. The home journey of the Cardinal that started on the 19 of April with the corpse removal from the Douala military hospital mortuary came to an end as he was laid to rest inside the church house. Military honours accompanied a true patriot and great son of the Republic of Cameroon who was decorated posthumously with the Commander of the Cameroon Order of Valour in the name of the Head of State by the Prime Minister, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

In his homily, the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, His lordship Julio Murat said Christian Cardinal Tumi has left the world to meet his father in heaven while adding that the union with God given by Christ has no end and the life in Christ is everlasting as such, Cardinal Tumi lives on with his heavenly father. He said the Cardinal will join the heavenly Host to pray for peace to return in Cameroon.

