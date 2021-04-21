Cameroon: NDDRC - Stakeholders Learn Best Practices

21 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This was in a two-day seminar that held in Buea chaired by its national Coordinator, Fai Yengo.

The management of the National Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC) led by its National Coordinator, Fai Yengo Francis, has for two days explained the NDDRC process to stakeholders in Buea. This was on April 19 and 20, 2021 at Mountain Hotel Buea on day one and Buea Council on day two. In attendance were religious leaders, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, former separatists and administrators.

Fai Yengo explained that NDDRC in Cameroon is the second generation DDR. That unlike other DDRC in other countries which were created at the end of upheavals, the Head of State of Cameroon, Paul Biya, was foresighted not to wait until the day that everything will be peaceful before putting the institution into place. He pointed out that the three centres of Buea, Bamenda and Mora host 850 former combatants. "You can imagine if we waited that things should be peaceful before we started the process, we may be unlucky to lose them," he said. Fai Yengo added the actions, processes applied etc on the second generation NDDRC are not exactly what happen in other countries. On reintegration, he explained that it is a process of deradicalising former combatants, give them skills or better that of those who already have skills for them to be employment agents when they get back into the society. Fai Yengo was categorical on the stay of former separatists in the NDDRC Centres. "The NDDRC has never promise anybody that after three months or so, they will go out," he stated firmly.

Professor Saibou Issa presented a discourse on NDDRC: from disarmament to reconciliation, monitoring and evaluation. He stated that deradicalization process will certainly be greater than the radicalization time. Rev. Dr. Nyambot entreated the forgiveness of the nation and the recognition of the outstretched hand of the Headof State towards separatists for peace to reign. Colonel Yaka Yvette showed the responsibilities of host communities towards former combatants. Professor Ntone Enyime Felicien, Secretary General of MINJEC, talked on psychological anaylises, physical and moral rearmament of ex-combatant and the role his ministry will play.

