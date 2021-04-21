Kenya: Aussems Will Return to AFC Coaching Job - Shikanda

21 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Ashihundu

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems will be back in the country prior to the resumption of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, club chairman Dan Shikanda has said.

The Belgian tactician left the country soon after President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended sporting activities in the country indefinitely last month due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Aussems went back to his home country without indicating when he will comw back, sparking panic among Ingwe supporters.

Shikanda told Nation Sport on the phone Tuesday that club officials had communicated with the 56-year-old coach who went home to be with his family during Easter holidays.

Since taking over from stand in coach Antony "Modo" Kimani after the "Mashemeji" derby in which AFC drew with Gor Mahia 0-0, Aussems has won four matches, drawn once and also lost one game to Bandari.

Before sports were halted, Leopards were third on the log with 29 points from 14 matches - seven points behind leaders Tusker with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Shikanda, who is in the league committee, urged the government to speed up plans to allow the top-tier to resume to avoid last season's situation where the league was cancelled and Gor Mahia declared champions.

He said the delay would also inconvenience national team Harambee Stars' World Cup qualifying preparations and other international assignments lined up for other national teams including Harambee Starlets.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

