Kenya: Focus on Equator Rally Which Serves as Safari Rally Dry Run

The African Rally Championship (ARC) Equator Rally zooms off at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Naivasha Training Institute on Friday.

The rally reverted to its original name - Equator Rally - as it had been known since 1981 until 2002 when it assumed the name ARC Safari Rally.

This happened after the iconic Safari Rally lost the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) status 19 years ago. But since the Safari was re-admitted to the high-profile WRC circuit in 2019, the Kenya Motor Sport Federation reverted the Equator Rally to an ARC round.

This year's rebirth comes hot on the heels of the recent Covid-19 containment rules and a government ban of sporting activities.

However, the government gave the Equator Rally a special clearance during the lockdown since it is the final dry run for the WRC Safari which was postponed last year because of the pandemic.

There were fears of a possible no-show by top African drivers, however, the Equator Rally of the Covid-19 era has the highest quality entrants in a decade. And locals, previously thought to be preparing in old cars, have broken their silence and come out of secrecy with top, new modern rally machines which have even captured the world's attention.

The latest surprise was on Monday, when five-time ARC Safari Rally champion Carl Tundo received a late call from UK-based Minti Motorsport inviting him to race for their team in the ARC and WRC Safari in their highly tuned VW Polo R5.

Tundo, known for speed, will also retain the car for the national championship circuit. A darling of the fans, Tundo is extremely fast. While his performance in the ARC remains unpredictable, his development programme for the Safari will certainly result in a well-tested machine.

Kenyans and Ugandan crews have upgraded from the Mitsubishi Lancer EVOs to the R5 machines.

The R5 machines are considered as second-tier power cars after the factory-prepared World Rally Car to be fielded by Toyota, Hyundai, and Ford in the Safari.

Tundo, like other local drivers, is accustomed to the proposed WRC Safari route. The Equator Rally will use part of the route except Kasarani Super Special Stage in Nairobi, Oserian Chui Lodge, Oserian, and Hells Gate stages. Kedong, Soysambu, Sleeping Warrior, Elmentaita, Lodia and Malewa Safari stages have been retained. Ndulele, the Safari Shakedown, is now a competitive stage.

These changes have been described as a natural advantage for regional drivers to exploit to the maximum as "local knowledge" will play a key role to level the competitiveness edge of the seasoned overseas drivers in the factory team competing in the WRC 2 category.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But Deputy Clerk of Course, Nazir Yakub, who has attended several WRC rounds in Europe, begs to differ.

The advantages may only be 3 kilometres at the start of each stage before the professionals acquaint themselves. The second loop of the same stages later in the day will produce the best of these highly paid drivers - a welcome distraction for fans from their daily challenges.

The ARC Kenyan round has been dogged by an uncertain future because of Covid-19. Today, drivers will recce through the route in standard cars to get a feel of what to expect this weekend.

The Equator Rally has always been the most competitive in the continental series, attracting top local drivers who shunned other races in Africa which they considered less competitive.

The late Shekhar Mehta won the first continental title in 1981 to add to his Safari crown. The championship gained international attention the following year when Walter Rohrl won the second edition in a works Group "B"Audi Quattro before more Africans started challenging for the title seriously.

Manvir Baryan surprised continental giants in the last three editions, winning in 2017-2019. The young Kenyan shared the platform with the best in the world, ranging from FI to WRC during the FIA annual excellence awards. Tundo's new fortunes in the ARC is the little push sponsors have been waiting for before coming on board.