Liberia: LDEA Dismisses Four Agents in Grand Kru County for Selling Confiscated Cocaine

Barclayville — The Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has dismissed four of its officers in Grand Kru County and suspended one for allegedly selling a consignment of confiscated drug (Cocaine) worth about US$20 thousand.

Addressing a news conference recently in Monrovia, LDEA Commander Michael Zaryou said, the agency has terminated the contract of the four Grand Kru officers and suspended one for three months without salary.

Arnor Keniwen, County Commander, and his deputy, Albert Sah as well as Alfred Sonbi, Chief for Operations; and Mark Roberts, all of the Grand Kru County detachment were all dismissed from the force for committing the act.

Commander Zaryou narrated that investigation by the LDEA Professional Standards Division proved that the officers arrested a female suspect identified as Ms. Margaret Wolobah with two kilograms of cocaine in Grand Kru, but repackaged and sold the dangerous substance in the county.

He indicated that at the conclusion of the investigation, they were found culpable for acts of irregularities and drug impropriety, which violates the Act that establishes the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency.

The LDEA condemned the act committed by the dismissed officers and warned others not to engage into such deeds as violators of the agency code will be dismissed and face the full weight of the law.

The LDEA is a semi-autonomous agency under the supervisory authority of the Ministry of Justice, responsible for effective and efficient enforcement of laws relating to controlled drugs, substances and precursors, including essential chemicals.

The Agency also plays a drug-crime focused role in national law enforcement, fights importation and exportation of drugs and controlled substances within the borders of Liberia.