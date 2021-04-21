Kenya: 10 Drivers of Miraa Vehicles Fined for Flouting Traffic Rules

21 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

Ten miraa vehicle drivers have been arrested by police in the past one month for flouting traffic rules in Kirinyaga county.

The drivers were arraigned and fined between Sh5,000 and 10,000 after they were found guilty of speeding and overloading.

According to the Mwea East police boss Daniel Kitavi, the drivers who transport miraa from Meru to Nairobi had been breaking the law and they had to be apprehended.

"They were arrested in a major crackdown on miraa vehicles which have been causing fatal accidents in the area," he said.

Mr Kitavi also said that several people have died in the area after being run over by miraa vehicles and the matter was being taken seriously.

He said the crackdown will continue until all rogue drivers are apprehended and prosecuted.

"We are not going to spare anyone who is endangering the lives of the residents through careless driving," he added.

Mr Kitavi said the government was committed to protecting the lives of the people and their property.

