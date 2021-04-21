Kenya: Wanyama Speaks Out on European Super League Debacle

21 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama has condemned the creation of the embattled European Super League terming it "greed and not football".

In a video conference with the media, Wanyama was asked his thoughts on the creation of the ESL that was announced last weekend involving 12 elite European clubs with six from the English Premier League, where he once played.

"It's a big shock to see this. A lot of things happen like this and that's not football. Football is not about greed, football is about the fans, and not only about individuals. If we end up doing these things it's not good for football. Hopefully they can get their house in order. We shouldn't put our interests and spoil the game. Football is a beautiful game, we have to respect that and let everything run normal," Wanyama said.

Wanyama, who plays for Montreal FC, enjoyed a seven-year stint (2013-2020) in the EPL playing a total of 154 games, including 69 with Tottenham Hotspurs, one of the founding clubs of ESL.

Tottenham is among the 12 founding clubs of the ESL alongside AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Already all the English football teams have pulled out of the ESL project following a huge backlash from the fans, politicians and several football governing bodies, including FIFA.

Other active players who have come out to condemn the ESL creation include Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandez, Raheem Sterling, Benjamin Mendy and Riyard Maharez.

