Kenya: Anerlisa Muigai Offers Advice to Young Girls on Getting Pregnant

21 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has advised young women not to get pregnant for men they are not yet sure about.

Anerlisa dished out the piece of advice to her fans on Instagram saying that a baby is a commitment that women should not be boxed into having by their partners if they are not ready.

She told women that they are better off being left by their partners because of their uncertainty on having a baby rather than being forced into it.

"Dear young girls, do not get kids with somebody you are not sure about. You can date, get engaged etc, but kids? That's a whole a** commitment. Rather your partner leaves you because you are not sure about having kids than be forced into it. That is just my opinion, others have different views," she wrote.

Anerlisa is said to be expecting her first baby with her Tanzanian musician husband Ben Pol amid rumours the two could be having marital issues after she deleted his photos from her Instagram page.

The rumours were further fuelled by her decision to remove his surname Munyang'anga from her bio on social media and it is still unclear whether they are still together or have gone their separate ways.

