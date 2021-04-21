Ghana: Twitter's Arrival Signifies Investor Confidence in Economy - Minister

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has described as good news to the country the decision by Twitter to establish its African presence through Ghana.

She said the move demonstrated the confidence foreign investors had in the Ghanaian economy and the country's democratic credentials.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Management Offices of the Central Digital Transmission Company in Accra on Friday, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the decision of Twitter to penetrate Africa through Ghana was a "fantastic move for all of us."

She explained that the giant stride the country had achieved in the digital and technological market was beginning to attract global attention.

"Twitter's coming into Ghana shows clearly that the company is not only to grow its brand but committed to growing the technology eco-system in the country and Africa at large," she said.

She said Africa's youthful population presented a great opportunity for Twitter.

The Minister indicated that the presence of the company in Ghana would help to create solutions to challenges in Ghana in particular and Africa in general.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the presence of Twitter will attract other global technology companies in the country.

She said the presence of the company would help to create jobs for the youth in the country.

That, she said, would help to stem rural urban migration and brain drain.

With internet and online applications, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said one can work from any location.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful entreated the youth to take advantage of Twitter's presence in Ghana to secure a job.

According to her, the company did not need only Information Communication Technology experts, but the youth without ICT skills to train them to be professionals.

Twitter last week announced its presence in Africa through Ghana.