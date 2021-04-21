Ghana: Hearts Former Admin Officer Burial Tomorrow

The remains of a former administrative officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Elvis Amartei Amartey, will be interred at the Awudome Cemetery tomorrow.

Popularly known as Chairman, the late Amartey, 58, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after a short illness.

According to a family source, the deceased will be laid in state today, April 21, 2021, at Akoto Lante Amartse We, ahead of a pre-burial service at the St. Mary's Anglican Church, at 10.am.

Amartey served Hearts for more than three decades.

He left behind a wife and six children.