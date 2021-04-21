Ghana: Govt Steps Up Protection of Water Bodies

21 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Government has announced a ramping up of efforts to protect Ghana's water bodies from the activities of small scale miners.

The renewed efforts include the enforcement of the ban on mining on water bodies across the country.

This was announced by Water and Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, at the start of a national tour of water bodies.

Minister Abena Dapaah was joined on the tour by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and other key government functionaries.

The delegation first visited the Sekyere Hemang water treatment plant that supplies water to large parts of the Central Region before heading to examine the Daboase water treatment plant that supplies water to parts of the Western and Central regions.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Mrs Dapaah said the tour formed part of government's collaborative efforts to systematically root out illegal small-scale mining and restore the sanctity of water bodies in the country.

She said government was embarking on several water projects but the intake points of these water bodies have been compromised by activities of illegal miners, stressing that as a result, government had tasked Regional Security Councils to move in and help clamp down on illegal mining in these areas.

The Minister used the opportunity to appeal to chiefs and other traditional leaders within these areas to support government in stamping out the galamsey menace.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

