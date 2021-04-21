Liberia: 'Not a Sex Scandal'

-Mo Ali clarifies leaked audio

Opposition Unity Party (UP) Secretary General Mo Ali says the viral leaked audio of him and Augustina Gray allegedly discussing abortion of a reported pregnancy was not a sex scandal, clarifying a report in the NewDawn newspaper's Tuesday, 20 April 2021 Edition with the headline: "Mo Ali regrets sex scandal."

"I've read the headline of the paper "Mo Ali Regrets Sex Scandal". I thought to bring to your attention that what happened was not a sex Scandal," Mr. Ali wrote this paper Tuesday.

"I was recorded in a conversation with a lady who claimed she's pregnant for me and such recording was leaked to the media. I simply regretted the situation and the embarrassment it has caused for me, my family and my party. I thought to clarify this to you," he adds.

This paper's publication on Tuesday followed Mr. Ali's Facebook post earlier on Monday when he expressed regret over the embarrassment he caused his children, loved ones, friends, supporters, and the UP after the leaked audio captured him allegedly proposing to Augustina Gray, a young woman in her early 20s, the need to abort a pregnancy she claims to carry for him.

Mr. Ali said "I truly regret the embarrassment that this has caused my children, loved ones, friends, supporters, and the Unity Party." "As a father of three girls, I respect womanhood and know the importance of protecting women," he said further.

The leaked audio has since caused stirs here, as many politicians and social media users discuss the matter either on the basis of morality, particularly on the issue of an alleged call for abortion of the reported pregnancy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Ali says as a key political or public figure, he is fully aware that the public holds him at a very different and high moral standard and expects that his behavior, public engagements and dealings would always serve as a good example for the upcoming generation.

Further, Ali notes that he is also aware of the gravity of any action and statements that he makes either in the public space or even in his private life, adding that it is in this vein that he takes "full responsibility of the incident involving Ms. Augustina Gray."

"I have met with the family and had a very good discussion. It was not and has never been my intention to cause harm to anyone or to exhibit an attitude that disrespects our daughters, sisters or mothers," he says.

He assures his commitment to helping to protect the image of his family and political institution, pledging that he is renewing and again avowing this commitment.

"I call on our supporters and others to address this issue with a high level of respect for everyone's privacy. I also call on the public to refrain from the trading of accusations and attacks against all involved," Ali continues.

The UP Chief Scribe says in the wake of this unfortunate incident, he is taking a leave of absence for the rest of April 2021 in order to enable him to fully recover from the shocks of the past one week.

He expresses sincere appreciation to everyone for the moral support and pieces of advice during these trying times, assuring that he remains committed to his political values and will always pursue such with the same vigor that he has come to be known for.