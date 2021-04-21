Liberia: Residents Applaud Yekeh Kolubah's Suspension

Some residence of Montserrado County Electoral District #10 under the banner "District #10 Advocates for Transparency and Accountability" (DATA) have petitioned members of the House of Representatives applauding them for suspending Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah, a staunch opposition lawmaker who represents the district and critiques President George Manneh Weah endlessly.

The group says it went to the Capitol to demonstrate its support and appreciation for the decision of the House of Representatives suspending Rep. Kolubah.

The House suspended Kolubah for allegedly insulting President Weah, but he is challenging the decision at the Supreme Court of Liberia for having allegedly been denied due process by fellow lawmakers.

But the group sees the House's decision against Kolubah as a disciplinary action, adding that Kolubah's suspension is a right move and in the right direction with the objective to provide him the opportunity to re-examine himself and desist from alleged irresponsible conduct.

The district 10 residents call on Mr. Kolubah to act accordingly as instructed by the order suspending him as any further unruly behavior could be tantamount to immediate expulsion.

They have also condemned in the strongest terms, those who voted against Rep. Kolubah's suspension, accusing the lawmakers of not being concerned about the plights of the residents of the district to have a responsible lawmaker.