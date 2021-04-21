Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Snubs 'Disloyal' Masvingo Mayor

Douglas Mwonzora's MDC-T in Masvingo has humiliated city mayor Collins Maboke after omitting him from a list of party politicians who now form the provincial executive.

MDC-T accuses the city father of disloyalty.

Maboke landed council's top post after initially defying MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's directives not to contest for the position.

He however had Mwonzora to thank for saving his job on several occasions and was at some point believed to be the MDC-T leader's most trusted lieutenant in Masvingo province.

Maboke, together with three other city councillors, were spared from recalls by Mwonzora, who has moved to set up party provincial structures with Maboke now side-lined.

Only Selina Maridza from the current team of city councillors made it into the executive.

John Nyika was chosen as new interim provincial chair for MDC-T in a structuring exercise attended by 40 party members from across the province.

The interim executive will run the affairs of the province until the party's congress next year.

Sources who attended the meeting said Maboke was nominated to lead the province, but the idea was shelved after some members questioned his loyalty to the party's cause.

Maboke was accused of having double standards and is regarded as having deep rooted and strong ties with the ruling Zanu PF.

MDC-T fears the mayor's relationship with Zanu PF could compromise the party's activities in Masvingo.

"Members questioned Maboke's character; they accused him of lacking leadership qualities and was bound to fail in advancing the party's activities as many are not sure whether he is Zanu PF, MDC Alliance or MDC-T.

"He is not punctual to party meetings, he is seen also attending Alliance activities and honestly people really don't know where he stands and it was decided not to include him in the structures," said the source.

Maboke was not amused by the snub saying he only failed to take part in the restructuring exercise after attending the funeral of a relative in his rural home area.