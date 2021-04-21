Zimbabwe: Over 1,300 Ditch MDC for Zanu-PF in Midlands - Ncube

21 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

More than 1,300 MDC supporters in Midlands alone have defected to Zanu-PF with more expected to join the ranks of the ruling party.

This was said Tuesday by Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairperson Daniel Mackenzie Ncube while talking to NewZimbabwe.com.

Ncube denied reports Zanu PF was offering material reward for opposition supporters who are dumping their party.

Said Ncube while referring to Zanu PF, "The party is indeed growing in leaps and bounds and the revolutionary train is unstoppable.

"Here in Midlands, in recent weeks, the party has been welcoming new members from the opposition.

"To date, we have received 1 320 people from the opposition MDC. From Kwekwe, we have received 470, in Gweru 150 and Zvishavane 700.

"This is a significant number which shows that even those in the opposition are attracted by Zanu-PF's people centred policies.

"This week, the revolutionary party is going to receive new members from the opposition in Gokwe South and Gokwe North, Churumanzu and Shurugwi.

"Such numbers defecting to the governing party shows that Zanu-PF is the only attractive political brand in the country which offers people hope for a better tomorrow."

The Zanu-PF top politician said his party was the only serious political outfit in the country.

"To the new members, I would like to heartily welcome you all.

"Zanu-PF is home; it is the only true place which can be called home.

"Despite battling sanctions imposed on this our great nation, the revolutionary party is doing all it can to make life better for the citizens.

"Despite having some misguided elements masquerading as opposition inviting sanctions for our country, we have remained resolute and we will not flinch," he said.

Commenting recently on reports party supporters were defecting to Zanu PF, MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson for Midlands said the ruling party was rounding up some touts which it was flaunting as defecting opposition supporters.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.