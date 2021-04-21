Namibia: Mother and Sons' Journey With Haemophilia

Joys of a mother come from seeing her sons growing into men, with the bruises and all that come from engaging other boys of their age, but this was not the case with Veronica Mayiji.

Her three sons had haemophilia and growing up was a harsh reality for them as a simple injury from playing soccer in the street with friends could be life-threatening.

According to Wikipaedia, haemophilia is a mostly inherited genetic disorder that impairs the body's ability to make blood clots, a process needed to stop bleeding. This results in people bleeding for a longer time after an injury, easy bruising, and an increased risk of bleeding inside joints or the brain.

Mayiji says her sons, who are all over 30 years old, blame her for their haemophilia condition.

"It was very difficult for them, especially when they were younger. They could not play soccer in the street. We were overprotective because it can be dangerous when they get injured and start bleeding," she said.

Mayiji recalled she was worried to death while rushing a child to the hospital and at times explaining to the nurses and doctors what haemophilia was.

"One of my sons was hit with a stone on the head and I had to rush to the hospital which was full that day and he was bleeding. We were so worried. The doctor attended to him and luckily there was no internal bleeding," she explained.

The severity of haemophilia is determined by a number of factors.

"Not every doctor has enough knowledge of haemophilia and you will have to explain the illness. At times, they would insist on getting proof of it and do blood tests instead of immediately treating the wound. The child's pain from the injury continues while the doctor is confirming the condition," she added.

Dr Landuleni Wilson Benjamin, a paediatrician at the Windhoek Central Hospital and Katutura Intermediate Hospital, said haemophilia is a bleeding disorder that mostly affects men.

"It is characterised by the lack of functional clotting factors," he said.

Benjamin said a person with haemophilia may also experience internal bleeding in the brain after getting a bump on the head. Symptoms of brain bleeding can include headaches, vomiting, lethargy, behavioural changes, clumsiness, vision problems, paralysis, and seizures.

According to the Namibian Haemophilia Foundation (NamHF), there are currently 97 registered patients with the condition.

NamHF president Immanuel Mayiji said they expect around 200 or more as haemophilia occurs in about one in every 10 000 male births.

Blood contains many clotting factors that can help to stop bleeding and a person with haemophilia does not have enough of these proteins and can bleed internally and externally.

The lower the amount of the factors, the more likely the non-stop bleeding will occur which can lead to serious health problems.

The condition is caused by a mutation in one of the genes responsible for making the clotting factor proteins needed to make a blood clot.

This change can prevent the clotting protein from working properly or to be missing altogether.

THE COVID IMPACT

With the onset of Covid-19, many people with pre-existing illnesses and sicknesses became more vulnerable.

Mayiji explained that individuals of any age with blood disorders such as haemophilia, porphyria, and sickle cell disease are at an increased risk of developing serious Covid-19 symptoms.

"This may be in cases when some patients with haemophilia may develop inhibitors, and doctors may prescribe immuno-suppressants. These are medicines that suppress the immune system," he said.

As a result, they may, therefore, make patients more susceptible to infections including Covid-19.

Mayiji said since haemophilia is a rare condition, patients struggled to access health facilities with required treatment during the lockdown.

This is despite the health ministry and the state of emergency regulations stating patients with medical conditions should have access to services as they can be life-threatening.

EXCLUSION

Mayiji said they are currently fighting for the inclusion of the clotting factors and other bleeding disorder medication on the Namibian essential medicines list.

"We are lobbying for options for the compulsory treatment of patients who have insight to the condition and those who have no insight into their condition. These are some of the biggest challenges we have at the moment," he said.