Namibia: Hammer Killer Given 36 Years in Prison

A //Kharas resident who killed a disabled man in the Tses area three and a half years ago, and then dragged his victim's body behind a car to a spot where he dumped the corpse, was sent to prison for an effective period of 36 years yesterday.

Klein Thomas Pieterson (36) committed a murder in cold blood when he killed the 44-year-old Josef Olifant, judge Naomi Shivute remarked during Pieterson's sentencing in the Windhoek High Court.

Although Pieterson is a first-time offender and has been held in custody for more than three years before his trial was concluded, which are factors counting in his favour, his interests are by far outweighed by the interests of society, Shivute said.

She sentenced Pieterson to 30 years' imprisonment on a count of murder, committed with a direct intention to kill, a nine-year jail term, of which four years are to be served concurrently with the sentence on the murder charge, and to one year in prison for attempting to defeat the course of justice.

The judge convicted Pieterson on the three chargers at the end of March, when she found that he had murdered Olifant by using a sledgehammer or axe to inflict a blow to his head. According to an account which Pieterson gave to the police after Olifant's body had been found, he used a hammer to hit Olifant in the head.

The killing took place around 4 November 2017 at a farm in the Tses area, where Pieterson was employed as a shepherd.

Pieterson also told the police that after Olifant had been killed he put a piece of wire around Olifant's neck, fastened it to Olifant's car and then dragged the body behind the vehicle to a place about one kilometre away from the crime scene, where he dumped the corpse.

A passer-by found Olifant's decomposing body on 12 November 2017.

When the passer-by, accompanied by other people, returned to the place where he had seen the remains, the body was gone. After following drag marks at the scene, they found the body a distance away under a pile of stones.

During his trial, Pieterson did not testify in his own defence before he was found guilty. Having been convicted, he told the court last week that he had been smoking cannabis before the fatal incident happened and claimed his mind had been affected and he had not been in his "full senses" at the time.

During the sentencing, Shivute remarked that only Pieterson knew what exactly transpired and led to the murder of Olifant, as there was no eyewitness to the fatal event.

She also noted that Olifant lived with a disability after suffering a stroke about ten years before his death and was vulnerable. He was killed "for no justifiable reasons", the judge said.

State advocate Tangeni Iitula represented the prosecution during the trial. Defence lawyer Titus Mbaeva represented Pieterson.