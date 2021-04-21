Namibia: Eises to Perform Live With Full Band

Multi-talented saxophonist Suzy Eises and her band will be performing live at the El Barrio Tapas Bar and Restaurant in Windhoek on Friday 23 April.

The event is being sponsored by the National Arts Council of Namibia.

"People must come because a full live band will perform great music, delicious food will be available on sale and there will be beautiful seating in and around the El Barrio garden.

"Guests may stand or relax on the comfortable seats as they listen to good music. El Barrio is a great place which includes a garden area where guests can relax and feel at home. We want people to have an enjoyable experience as they listen to professionals perform good music," Eises said.

The award-winning jazz musician is thrilled about the show, saying she had not been able to perform much due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

"Many people have not had a chance to be in the open at music shows and musicians have not been able to perform much. My band and I are looking forward to sharing the beauty of music with those who are willing to listen," Eises said.

Eises said her band consists of Fernando Paulus on drums, Tayo Casinda on bass guitar, Imms Nicolau on lead guitar, Dennis Eiseb on piano and Raymond Pande on vocals.

"Performing with the full band is very different from solo performances. There are different elements that are not heard when I play solo. With a full band, the piano, bass guitar, vocals and drums can be heard which elevates the performance. For me it is always great to perform with more people on stage," the performer said.

Giving an insight to the show Eises said she will perform different styles of music - from jazz, Rnb, African music to soul.

"I will also perform some of my original songs such as 'Only You' and 'Lowkey'. These are songs which I created and they mean a lot to me. The audience can also look forward to seeing Raymond Pande, who has a golden voice similar to that of Brian McKnight," she said.