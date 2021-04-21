Namibia: Families Worried About Inmate 'Abuse' At Keetmans Prison

Relatives of inmates at the Keetmanshoop Correctional Facility have expressed concern over claims of the abuse of inmates by prison wardens at the facility.

Four inmates were allegedly severely assaulted on Friday.

Mario Louw, a brother of one of the inmates who were allegedly assaulted, claims correctional facility wardens often severly beat prisoners who are incarcerated for petty crimes, such as housebreaking, cellphone theft, and shoplifting.

Mario says his brother, Harold Louw (31), claims the wardens never target inmates serving time for serious crimes, such as rape and murder.

Harold is serving a sentence of two years for housebreaking.

This year would have been the final year of his sentence, however, Mario now expects more months or years could be added to his brother's sentence after Friday's incident.

"Two inmates were brought in when we arrived at the Keetmanshoop hospital. Two more were at the correctional facility, apparently being treated at the in-house infirmary. But the conditions we saw were unbelievable. My mother, who was one of the people who accompanied me, just went and stood far away. She could not take it, " Mario says.

He claims his brother sustained head injuries and open wounds to his chest from what appeared to be rubber bullets, and that his legs were blue after allegedly being beaten with a baton.

Mario says he went to the hospital on Friday night after receiving a call from the facility about the incident, and was told his brother was in a stable condition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His attempts to take pictures were thwarted by the guards, he says, who called members from the Namibian Defence Force and the Special Field Force to keep the family members in line.

Only the communications officer from the correctional facility was allowed to take pictures, which were not made public, Mario says.

"Every time we visit my brother, he would ask us if we have received letters he sent to us detailing the fights with petty-crime offenders, as it was apparently a frequent occurrence, and he wanted to report it. But we have never received such letters," he says.

Senior superintendent of the Keetmanshoop Correctional Facility Andreas Mungendje denied the allegations, saying he is only aware of a prisoner stabbing the chief prison warden after some inmates staged a gang-related riot.

Mungendje did not elaborate on the incident, saying he has compiled a report on the matter.

"At this facility, it is not the intention of the staff to mistreat or mishandle prisoners," he says.

Chief complaints investigator Fritz Shivangulula at the Office of the Ombudsman at Keetmanshoop says they have received complaints from Harold himself about discrimination and the assault of inmates.

He says his office has investigated and finalised these cases.

Shivangulula says the outcome of the investigations cannot be released as it resorts under "client-organisation confidentiality".