South Africa: Media Statement - Cogta Committee Chairperson Calls for Free and Fair By-Elections

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Ms Faith Muthambi, has called for the ward by-elections taking place today to be free and fair.

Ms Muthambi also called upon Electoral Commission of South African (IEC) officials, police and ward leaders to monitor adherence to health protocols of wearing a facemask, social distancing and regular sanitising at voting stations.

Ms Muthambi said: "We wish the wards to elect women and men who have the interests of the people in their hearts in the wards, servants of the people who are driven by a deep commitment to the people."

According to the IEC, there will be by-elections in 40 municipal wards today, in the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces.