South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Opens New Mini-Library for the Blind in Riversdale

press release

Tomorrow, 22 April 2021, together with the Executive Mayor, Cllr Grant Riddles and the Hessequa Municipality, Minister Anroux Marais will officially open a new mini-library for the blind at the Riversdale Public Library.

The department continues to support and develop the biggest provincial library service in the country with 374 library service points.

To ensure blind and visually impaired people across the Western Cape have access to internet and reading material free of charge, the department in collaboration with the South African Library for the Blind, has already established 27 Mini-libraries for the blind facilities in existing public libraries, spread across the rural areas with an active membership of 167.

The opening of the new mini-library at the Riversdale Public Library is part of the official roll-out of this much needed service which will continue across the province.

As public libraries highlight the cultural, educational and recreational aspects of the library services offered by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, we have prioritized increasing the number of facilities available to all those we serve as libraries does indeed serve as the hub of gainful opportunities in our communities across the province.

To adhere to the compulsory COVID-19 protocols currently in place, a limited number of visitors are allowed in library facilities at a time, therefore please confirm attendance. There will be opportunities for media interviews and photographs. Social distancing and mask wearing will be strictly enforced.