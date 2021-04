press release

Police members attached to Kraaifontein SAPS focusing on gang violence in the area yesterday acted on information about a suspect in possession of an unlicensed firearm in Didi Street, Scottsdene, Kraaifontein.

The members proceeded to the address and upon their arrival they searched the house and found a pistol. A 20-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm. He will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates once he has been charged.