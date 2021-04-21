South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Condemns Violence That Led to Death of President Déby of Chad

21 April 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received with sadness the disturbing news of the death of His Excellency Marshal Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad.

The Chadian President passed away on Tuesday, 20 April 2021, following injuries he sustained while leading his military forces to repel a rebel attack.

President Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, extended his deepest condolences to the fallen President's family as well as the government and people of Chad.

President Ramaphosa has furthermore expressed the concern of the South African government at developments in the Republic of Chad involving armed groups.

President Ramaphosa says an immediate cessation of violence is necessary to bring peace and stability to the Republic of Chad as part of ending conflict on the continent.

President Ramaphosa said: "We condemn in the strongest terms the violence that has claimed so many lives, including that of President Déby. We call for calm and a cessation of fighting."

Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved.

