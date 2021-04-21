South Africa: Police Officer Injured in Foiled Cash-in-Transit Robbery

21 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A police officer and a security guard were injured in a foiled cash-in-transit robbery in Durban.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) members were visiting a shopping mall in their police precinct on Tuesday to view video footage that could assist them in an investigation. As they were viewing the footage, they were alerted to a cash-in-transit robbery that had taken place on the premises.

"It is alleged that at 15:30; the cash-in-transit guard was conveying a cash box to his vehicle when five men confronted him and forcefully removed the cash box from his possession. The police officers came to his assistance and managed to prevent the men from fleeing with the moneybox."

The suspects opened fire on the police officers and injured a 25-year-old constable as well as the security guard as they fled empty handed.

Both the police officer and security guard were transported to a local hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

A manhunt is underway to trace the perpetrators.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi applauded the police officers for immediately springing into action and preventing the robbers from fleeing with the cash.

"We are saddened to hear that a police officer and security guard were injured in this skirmish with the robbers and we wish them a speedy recovery. We will do everything that is within our control to bring the perpetrators to book," said Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.