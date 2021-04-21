South Africa: Labour and Employment On Blitz Inspection At Tower Mall, Jouberton, North West.

21 April 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Thirty-three non-compliance notices issued during a recent blitz inspection in Jouberton, North West

The Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) unit in the North West has issued thirty-three (33) non-compliance notices to 14 retail and wholesale outlets during a blitz inspection conducted at Tower Mall, Jouberton, North West.

The focus of these inspections was on compliance with the Labour Legislation such as the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act, Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Act, Compensation Fund (CF) Act and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) Act.

According to the Provincial Chief Inspector, Boikie Mampuru, the number of notices issued was a serious cause for concern as it basically meant that workers were not protected.

"Only one out of fourteen (14) outlets that we inspected was compliant against the four pieces of legislation that our blitz was based on. The rest were either non-compliant in one (1) or more, with most notices recorded under non-compliance with different regulations within the Compensation for Occupational and Diseases Act (COIDA) and Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHS Act)," said Mampuru.

In dealing with non-complying employers, Mampuru said the standard operating procedures will be followed to ensure that all workers' rights are not infringed. He further reiterated the commitment that the IES unit had made earlier this year during a workshop to equip and capacitate the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) inspectors. In that meeting, the department committed to a new level of protection for employees in the province.

The inspections were part of the service delivery campaign by the Department, where it took all its services to the communities of Jouberton and the surrounding areas. These services were in respect of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and Compensation Fund (CF) processes as well as the Public Employment Services.

During these activities, the UIF paid over R1.2 million in ordinary and in-service benefits and the CF handled quite a substantial number of COVID-19 claims.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.