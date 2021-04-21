South Africa: Labour and Employment On Blitz Inspection At Tower Mall, Jouberton, North West.

press release

Thirty-three non-compliance notices issued during a recent blitz inspection in Jouberton, North West

The Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) unit in the North West has issued thirty-three (33) non-compliance notices to 14 retail and wholesale outlets during a blitz inspection conducted at Tower Mall, Jouberton, North West.

The focus of these inspections was on compliance with the Labour Legislation such as the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act, Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Act, Compensation Fund (CF) Act and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) Act.

According to the Provincial Chief Inspector, Boikie Mampuru, the number of notices issued was a serious cause for concern as it basically meant that workers were not protected.

"Only one out of fourteen (14) outlets that we inspected was compliant against the four pieces of legislation that our blitz was based on. The rest were either non-compliant in one (1) or more, with most notices recorded under non-compliance with different regulations within the Compensation for Occupational and Diseases Act (COIDA) and Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHS Act)," said Mampuru.

In dealing with non-complying employers, Mampuru said the standard operating procedures will be followed to ensure that all workers' rights are not infringed. He further reiterated the commitment that the IES unit had made earlier this year during a workshop to equip and capacitate the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) inspectors. In that meeting, the department committed to a new level of protection for employees in the province.

The inspections were part of the service delivery campaign by the Department, where it took all its services to the communities of Jouberton and the surrounding areas. These services were in respect of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and Compensation Fund (CF) processes as well as the Public Employment Services.

During these activities, the UIF paid over R1.2 million in ordinary and in-service benefits and the CF handled quite a substantial number of COVID-19 claims.