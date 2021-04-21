Namibia: 'We Thought We'd Never See Her Again'

A Walvis Bay family is grateful to the Namibian government for the safe return of their daughter, who was trafficked to Zimbabwe over a year ago.

The family says they never expected to see their daughter again after she disappeared in January last year.

Margreth Zamunu (23) says she met Thomas Mupezeni (46), a Zimbabwean truck driver, in November 2019 at a local club at Walvis Bay.

"We became friends. He called me in December when I was visiting my late mother's sister at Uis. He asked me to meet him at Oshikango as he wanted to buy me some clothes. At Oshikango he asked me to go to Zambia with him, where clothes are much cheaper. I crossed the border by walking with him to the other side unnoticed. He walked back into Namibia to fetch the truck," Zamunu says.

Zamunu says Mupezeni convinced her to proceed with him to Zimbabwe, where his sister owns a clothing shop, but she later discovered this was a lie.

"We stayed at his brother's house in Zimbabwe for about four months, and I really wanted to go home. He kept telling me to wait, as he had no money. He left me there for a few months while he went away. I managed to call an uncle from the north, who sent me N$2 000 through friends who were living in Zimbabwe, while my family tried to find a way to get me back to Namibia."

Thomas returned to Zimbabwe in July last year, and moved Zamunu to a rented room, where she gave birth to a baby boy, Thomas' son, in October.

She started feeling physically and mentally ill in December.

"I started speaking to the wall and saw people [who were not there] for three days, without eating and sleeping. I kept talking about Walvis Bay and my family. The neighbours informed Thomas, who had another girlfriend. He took me to a hospital. I kept telling him I wanted to go home, but he just said I must wait, as I cannot go home empty-handed. I recovered for a few weeks after receiving some treatment, but started speaking to myself on the streets again," Zamunu says.

She says a woman from an anti-trafficking organisation showed up after community members alerted her to the case, and took her (Zamunu) to the Namibian embassy.

She then spent some time at a psychiatric hospital, after which she stayed at the embassy while her national and travelling documents were processed.

"I am happy to see everybody. We spoke to Mupezeni on the phone, and he said he would follow me to Namibia, and that he is looking for a job in Windhoek. He is the father of my child, but I do not think I can live with him again. I want to restart my life. I am advising young people not to follow material things. People have their ideas. I was lucky to come home," Zamunu, who is now safely back in Namibia, says.

Her aunt, Nangula Shikuyele, says she is grateful to the Namibian government.

"They sent us video clips and kept in contact with us all the time. It was painful to see her at first, but we saw she was getting better. We never thought we would see her alive again. Mr. Veendapi really treated her well. They even made sure she got the expensive medication to treat her condition. I thank the Namibian government and everyone involved," she says.

Veendapi Kamupingene, the first secretary at the Namibian embassy in Harare, says the Namibian government was happy to assist and facilitate Zamunu's repatriation.

He says it was fortunate that her case was brought to the embassy's attention, and that Namibian and Zimbabwean authorities could assist her with the necessary support.

"We are also thankful to the Namibian authorities, the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, as well as the Ministry of Health and Social Services for receiving and taking care of her and her son. Human trafficking or smuggling is real, and may be underreported, as victims of such crimes may not know where to get assistance. We therefore caution vulnerable young girls and women who may fall victim to these crimes as a result of their vulnerabilities," Kamupingene says.