Namibia: Swapo Councillors Shun //Kharas Management Committee

Three Swapo councillors refused to serve on the //Kharas Regional Council management committee.

The region has been without a management committee since the councillors took office in December 2020.

Only regional chairperson Joseph Isaacks and the three councilors (Enseline Beukes, Gertjie Witbooi and Jeremias Goeiman) who are representatives in the National Council were elected.

These are all members of the Landless People's Movement (LPM) which has the largest number of councillors in the regional council. This left three Swapo members Taimi Kanyemba, Lazarus Nangolo and Susan Ndjaleka to constitute the management committee.

Moves to elect the trio to the committee failed because the council could not form a quorum. Also the trio did not attend last month's council meeting where they were expected to be elected to the management committee.

//Kharas Swapo regional coordinator Mathew Mumbala said LPM cannot expect Swapo to form the management committee while they run to the National Council for money.

"That's their primary responsibility," he said.

Mumbala urged the judiciary to rectify what he termed the incorrect interpretation of the law concerning the //Kharas regional management committee elections.

Swapo's refusal to take up the management committee responsibilities is seen by political analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah as self-sabotage.

"They are the ruling party and the regional council is part of the government structure that is led by Swapo. It might seem they are obstructing LPM but in actual sense, it is the government's efforts they are obstructing," said Kamwanyah.

He added that the Swapo councillors' refusal to take up office will also deny those who voted for them, delivery on the promises they made during the election campaign.

"They are robbing their supporters and voters of the services that they promised. Eventually, it is the government that has to deliver in the local and regional structures," added Kamwanyah. Who can constitute the management committee?

The Regional Councils Act 22 of 1992 is silent on the matter of whether a member of the management committee can take up a position in the National Council.

However, Kamwanyah says it would not be practical for a person to serve in the two roles as both the regional council and the National Council have roles that are of equal importance.

The chairperson of the //Kharas Regional Council, said the election results are final and binding as the proceedings were presided over by a competent magistrate, Unchen Konjore.

Chief regional Officer Beatus Kassete said election results will be taken to the office of the Attorney General for a legal opinion before any meetings can be held to avoid problems in future.