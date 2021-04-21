Namibia: Jonas' Olympic Dream in Tatters ... As Victim Remains in Icu

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) is closely monitoring the criminal case of amateur boxer Jonas Junias Jonas and will pronounce itself on his Olympic participation as soon as confirmation from the relevant authorities is available.

NNOC secretary general Joan Smith told New Era yesterday they are concerned with the events surrounding Jonas.

"To be quite honest, we are all concerned and disappointed by the events but at this stage, we will just have to wait for all information and facts to be established by the authorities before we pronounce ourselves on the way forward for Jonas and his involvement in the Tokyo Olympics," said Smith.

Jonas, who recently won gold at an international boxing tournament in Ukraine, has already qualified for the upcoming Olympic Games slated for Tokyo, Japan from 23 July until 8 August.

His Olympic dream now hangs in the balance, following his arrest last Friday in Swakopmund for the alleged assault of a police officer with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Besides allegedly assaulting the police officer, Jonas is also facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing a man in Swakopmund's Mondesa location on that same Friday morning. The victim is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Windhoek State Hospital.

On Monday this week, Jonas (27) made his first appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court and was remanded in custody. His case was postponed to 5 May for a formal bail hearing.

Prosecutor Sara Iyambo said the state opposes bail as the victim is in the intensive care unit and has suffered a fractured skull. "He (the victim) was transferred to Windhoek and the charges might change depending on the victim's condition," Iyambo said during the court proceedings. Lawyer Neshuku Ndamono represented Jonas.

The young boxer was also set to make his professional boxing debut at the 'May Day' Boxing Bonanza scheduled for 01 May in Windhoek. The event is being hosted by AC Boxing and Entertainment stable owned by Imms Moses.

Moses yesterday equally expressed disappointment with the events around Jonas and confirmed that they have since taken him off their programme for the bonanza. He said boxer Dominikus Weyulu, who was scheduled to fight Jonas on the night, will now get a new opponent.