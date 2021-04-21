Namibia: NIPDB Balloons Presidency's Budget

21 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Presidency has been allocated over N$609 million in the 2021/22 budget, which is N$118 623 million more than the revised figures of the previous financial year.

Minister in the Presidency Christine //Hoebes, who motivated the budget on Monday in the National Assembly, said an amount of N$554 286 million is earmarked for operation, while N$54 866 million will go towards development.

//Hoebes said the N$609 152 million will be allocated to the five main divisions, the office of the President, administration, former president's office, vice president's office and the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB).

She said the office of the President, as tasked to uphold, protect and defend the constitution as well as to discharge the executive functions of government, will receive N$82 143 million towards its operations.

An amount of N$57 412 million is earmark for office administration; N$317 million is allocated for the operations and the development of the Namibia Central Intelligence Service (NCIS).

Furthermore, //Hoebes said the former president's office will receive N$14 783 million while the vice president's office will receive N$10 034 million.

The NIPDB will receive N$125 453 million to enable it to increase the volume, value and range of the country's goods and services that are exported as well as secure external markets and preferential market access conditions for local products in regional and global markets.

She said the adverse economic impact experienced by the economy in recent years, was further compounded by the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, which not only threatened the lives of people, but also a hurdle on the way to economic recovery.

"Government is employing programmes geared at combating the Covid-19 pandemic, economic recovery, service delivery and nation building."

Last month, President Hage Geingob launched the second Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPPII), a deliberate, targeted plan aimed at accelerating the implementation of programmes in defined priority areas.

As part of economic recovery initiatives under HPP II, //Hoebes said the NIPDB was created, resorting directly under the Office of the President.

"The implementation of HPP II in general and the NIPDB in particular needs dedicated financial resources to ensure that the impacts of economic headwinds are mitigated effectively," she told lawmakers.

She added that the allocation will also enable Namibia to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to which Namibia is a signatory.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.