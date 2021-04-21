Namibia: NIPDB Balloons Presidency's Budget

The Presidency has been allocated over N$609 million in the 2021/22 budget, which is N$118 623 million more than the revised figures of the previous financial year.

Minister in the Presidency Christine //Hoebes, who motivated the budget on Monday in the National Assembly, said an amount of N$554 286 million is earmarked for operation, while N$54 866 million will go towards development.

//Hoebes said the N$609 152 million will be allocated to the five main divisions, the office of the President, administration, former president's office, vice president's office and the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB).

She said the office of the President, as tasked to uphold, protect and defend the constitution as well as to discharge the executive functions of government, will receive N$82 143 million towards its operations.

An amount of N$57 412 million is earmark for office administration; N$317 million is allocated for the operations and the development of the Namibia Central Intelligence Service (NCIS).

Furthermore, //Hoebes said the former president's office will receive N$14 783 million while the vice president's office will receive N$10 034 million.

The NIPDB will receive N$125 453 million to enable it to increase the volume, value and range of the country's goods and services that are exported as well as secure external markets and preferential market access conditions for local products in regional and global markets.

She said the adverse economic impact experienced by the economy in recent years, was further compounded by the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, which not only threatened the lives of people, but also a hurdle on the way to economic recovery.

"Government is employing programmes geared at combating the Covid-19 pandemic, economic recovery, service delivery and nation building."

Last month, President Hage Geingob launched the second Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPPII), a deliberate, targeted plan aimed at accelerating the implementation of programmes in defined priority areas.

As part of economic recovery initiatives under HPP II, //Hoebes said the NIPDB was created, resorting directly under the Office of the President.

"The implementation of HPP II in general and the NIPDB in particular needs dedicated financial resources to ensure that the impacts of economic headwinds are mitigated effectively," she told lawmakers.

She added that the allocation will also enable Namibia to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to which Namibia is a signatory.