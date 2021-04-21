Zimbabwe: ZRP Starts Recruitment

21 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has begun a recruitment exercise as it continues to undergo major transformation in adopting a new structure and re-branding to win back public confidence.

However, members of the public have since been warned to be wary of fraudsters who might want to take advantage of this exercise by promising them employment within the Police Service.

According to ZRP, applicants should be aged between 18 to 22, have a minimum of five O-Levels including Maths, English and any other Science subjects attained in not more than two sittings, should be physically fit, a minimum height of 1.68m and weigh no less than 57kg for males and for females they should be 1.60m and a minimum weight of 55kg.

Applicants should also be prepared to complete a 5km road run in 20 minutes for males and 25 minutes for females.

In a statement today, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is recruiting suitably qualified candidates who are Zimbabwean citizens, physically fit to join the organisation as general duty constables and train for a Diploma in Police Studies at Morris Police Academy, an affiliate of the University of Zimbabwe," he said.

He said applicants should submit their handwritten application letters with contact numbers and life history of between 450 to 500 words, copy of ID and copies of educational qualifications in person to the Officer-in-Charge of any nearest police station on or before May 7, 2021.

Asst Comm Nyathi said only shortlisted candidates will be advised of the dates and venues of the interviews.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.