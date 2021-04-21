Namibia: All Set for Nudo Central Committee Meeting

National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) secretary general Josef Kauandenge this week said all is in place for the party's long-awaited central committee meeting to take place on Saturday in Windhoek.

Kauandenge said the meeting, the party's highest decision-making body, will be attended by around 96 delegates from all structures of the party across the country.

He said, among many issues to be discussed will be the establishment of the national executive committee and the broader political policies of the party on major issues affecting the party.

"The party will also pronounce itself on contemporary issues in Namibia," Kauandenge said.

He said the party's president Utjiua Muinjangue will officiate the event.

Meanwhile, Nudo members recently closed the party's head office in Clemens Kapuuo Street, Katutura, in Windhoek, demanding, among other things, the party to set the date for the central committee meeting.

In a letter addressed to the party president, the members were accusing Muinjangue of "doing things that are contrary to the party's constitution, maladministration and failure to convene the party national council.

"She has betrayed us and went into a marriage with Swapo without consulting the masses. The office will remain closed until they come and address us," said Benestus Uahupirapi, who is unknown in Nudo political circles. "When was the last time she was here?" he questioned.