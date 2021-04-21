Namibia: Omuthiya Calls for Patience After Tariff Blunder

21 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Omuthiya — The Omuthiya Town Council says it is pinning hopes on government's recommendations on how to rectify a system error that caused exorbitant tariffs since last year.

Instead of increasing by 20%, council charged residents up to 80% more for rates and taxes. It is now trying to rectify the costly mistake.

Six months since the mistake was detected, council still awaits a decision from the urban and rural development ministry, where it presented the issues, seeking authorisation to amend, rectify and find a way to reimburse the residents.

"I am informed by the finance people that the line ministry has forwarded this matter to be gazetted. Once that is done, [we] will know what the outcome will be. Therefore, I am asking for calm and patience among the residents. We do sympathise and regret the error, but we are working on it," said acting CEO Simon Nghuulondo when approached for an update.

Residents have in recent weeks complained to New Era that despite having collectively writing a letter to council, petitioning it to rectify or reimburse them, nothing has materialised.

The extraordinary increase was as a result of new property valuation, which came with an exorbitant rate, Nghuulondo told New Era in October last year.

The increase unleashed anguish and frustration among residents, who said they were slapped with adjustments of between N$500 to N$800 and have argued the increment does not equate to the services rendered by council - hence their dismay.

At the time, Nghuulondo had apportioned blame to the finance department for having failed to alert council when they realised the huge difference when they entered property valuations in the system.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.