Lesotho: Agriculture Ministry Lifts Vegetables Ban

21 April 2021
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Nthatuoa Koeshe

The ministry of Agriculture, Marketing and Food Security has lifted the ban on vegetables imports.

Imposed in February this year, the ban was meant to preserve the market for local producers who have often been forced to compete with imported goods.

The February ban was imposed by the Small Business Development and Cooperatives Ministry.

Among the products that were preserved for local producers are tomatoes, green beans and peppers. The ban was meant to have been lifted 28 February but the process was delayed as the local farmers could still service the market.

At the time of the ban, the then principal secretary (PS) in the Small Business Development ministry, Tankiso Phapano, told the Lesotho Times that the move was meant to allow local producers to sell their produce without competing with imports.

"This is a conscious decision taken by the government to support local producers," Mr Phapano said.

"We are aware of many farmers who have set up greenhouses around the country to produce these products. The data that we have collected indicates that there is enough supply of these products in the market for now."

Mr Phapano said the ministry did not set any price controls on the banned products but instead trusted that the producers would continue charging fair market prices.

Mr Phapano communicated the decision in a 30 January 2021 memo to the Commissioner of Customs and Excise in the Lesotho Revenue Authority (LRA).

"Commercial agriculture has been identified as one of the significant sectors within the second phase of the National Strategic Development Plan (NSDP II) in the agriculture and rural development chapter. The Ministry of Small Business Development, Cooperatives and Marketing is one of the crucial implementing ministries that facilitates agricultural commercialisation.

"Through the department of marketing, the ministry is among other things, tasked with developing markets for smallholders engaged in agricultural enterprises and linking local producers with buyers.

"Pending the availability of horticultural commodities produced by local agricultural entrees, the department of marketing is advised to restrict importation of tomatoes, green beans and peppers to facilitate market access for the selected fresh produce."

However, Agriculture minister Tefo Mapesela has now lifted the ban to arrest a spike in prices.

Mr Mapesela told the Lesotho Times this week said while it was noble to preserve the market for local producers of some vegetables, the local farmers were now struggling to cope with the demand. The demand was driving up prices with the price of a box of tomatoes rising from an average of M80 to M160.

"We were now witnessing a high demand in the banned products and that was driving the price upwards," Mr Mapesela said.

He therefore said agribusinesses were now free to import the previously banned fresh produce.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.