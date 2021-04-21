South Africa: DA Reiterates Call for Large Scale Independent Investigation Into Cape Town Fires

press release

The Minister of Forestry and Fisheries and Environmental Affairs, Barbara Creecy, confirmed on Tuesday that "SANParks insurers are preparing to do an independent investigation to establish cause and liability."

The DA wrote to Creecy to request an independent investigation on Monday into the devastating fire that was responsible for the destruction of at least 650 hectare of land and prominent parts of the University of Cape Town (UCT).

We believe that the Minister cannot simply rely on an investigation by SANParks insurers to establish the facts. The damage done to property and the destruction of priceless, irreplaceable documents warrants a far more extensive inquiry. As it was widely reported that pine trees and other alien vegetation significantly contributed to the spread of the fire, the Minister needs to introduce a large scale, independent forensic investigation to determine to what extent her department and SANParks could have prepared for such a raging wildfire. Especially as Cape Town's fynbos is a known sitting duck for fires - especially in the summer months.

Minister Creecy needs to ensure the public and Cape Town residents that routine maintenance - together with constant removal of alien vegetation - will henceforth be carried out and was indeed properly carried out before the onset of this fire. She needs to do so using a forensic team, that will release its findings independently, without fear or favour to her department.

The DA commends the rapid response by firefighters from the City of Cape Town as well as crews from Working on Fire, Volunteer Wildlife Services and the Table Mountain National Park for their efforts to save lives and protect properties.

