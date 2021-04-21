South Africa: Plans to Take Over Water, Sanitation Services in Emfuleni

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has assured the Vaal community and business sector that government is committed to restoring dilapidated infrastructure, which has over the years contributed to the pollution of the Vaal River.

Sisulu was briefing interested parties and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on government's plan to invoke Section 63 of the Water Services Act (Act 108 of 1997), which will see the department taking over water and sanitation services within the jurisdiction of the Emfuleni Local Municipality.

She informed the meeting the plan will soon be presented to Cabinet for endorsement.

"We are expected to have made a difference within three years. We understand that it has not been easy for everyone living in and around Vaal but this requires all of us to focus on the challenge at hand and finish the job on time," Sisulu said.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the business community told the Minister that it was fully behind government's interventions and that success will only be achieved if all parties work together towards a common objective.

The Minister was assured that what the government will be spending on the Vaal, there will be a return on investment as there are a number of projects in the pipeline which have been delayed as a result of the current challenges.

Sisulu called on the Vaal community to report acts of vandalism of the infrastructure while challenging them to be part of a lasting solution. The participation of the community is central to the success of the project.