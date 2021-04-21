South Africa: Monkey Business At Play in Quarrel Over Death of Philemon and Baboon Culling

20 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Chantal Carstens-Luyt

Stakeholder infighting and gatekeeping by City of Cape Town appear to be the unspoken barriers to adequate baboon conservation and wildlife management.

Regarding the CARBS meeting referred to by Alderman Felicity Purchase in her response to Taryn Blyth's letter to the Daily Maverick:

The death of Philemon: My response as a Councillor Appointed Representative for Baboons

I attended the meeting in person as a Councillor Appointed Representative for Baboons - at the time I believed I was the only rep for the Smitswinkel Troop of Baboons, which covers the area from Murdoch Valley through to Smitswinkel Bay, and did not know that Mike Gibson had been invited to take on this role in Murdoch Valley as well. Mr Gibson only came into the meeting via Zoom, once the meeting was already wrapping up due to his own technical issues, but he was still permitted to speak. After Mr Gibson's call for more serious action to be taken against the Smits Troop, even if this resulted in baboons having to be killed, I was extremely distressed and attempted to respond to what Mr Gibson had said because I did not support his views and felt they were not accurate.

I was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

