Zimbabwe: Jere Fraud Trial Kicks Off

21 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

The trial of businessman Farai Jere, his company Helcraw Enterprises and two ZETDC engineers- Leonard Chisina and Freeman Chikonzo, in which they are accused of defrauding the power utility company of more than US$3.5 million in smart meter supply deal, opened today with the quartet denying the charges.

The quartet, being represented by Advocate Lewis Uriri and Mr Tinofara Hove, told the court that they never defrauded the power utility company as the smart meters which were supplied were never decommissioned or removed since the day of supply.

Jere and his co-accused appeared before regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

ZETDC Northern region general manager Engineer Raphael Katsande is expected to testify in the matter.

Mrs Tendai Shonhai and Mr Tafara Chirambira are appearing for the State.

