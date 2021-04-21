Lesotho: Majoro Calls for FDI

21 April 2021
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Nthatuoa Koeshe

Lesotho desperately needs foreign direct investment (FDI) to stimulate its economy after the destructive effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro has said.

Dr Majoro said this in his virtual address at the special segment of the United Nations (UN's) 2021 Forum on Financing for Development on Monday.

Dr Majoro said Lesotho, like most low-income countries (LICs) was in dire need for debt relief so that it can focus on reviving its economy which has been battered by the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said "many of the heavily indebted poor countries (HIPCs) that received relief earlier have relapsed due to the unavoidable need to provide infrastructure amid lack of additional resources for that purpose".

"The bout of current elevated indebtedness among LICs is a direct result of borrowing for providing infrastructure and fighting Covid-19, coupled with lack of debt-free resources.

"Lesotho would therefore, like to encourage all international creditors; both commercial and private, to take bolder action to suspend debt repayments, apply debt cancellation and moratoria and provide additional resources for supporting economic growth," Dr Majoro said.

More FDI would therefore, help Lesotho in supporting trade capacity, employment and growth.

"The pandemic-driven sluggishness of demand as well as supply-side disruptions, due to lockdowns and cross-border restrictions, have trashed industry everywhere. As economies reopen and demand picks up in the productive sectors, investments in a diverse array of ventures are desperately needed."

He also lobbied for a sustainable, inclusive and resilient recovery from the Covid-19 induced downturn and other global shocks. The COVAX facility, which is being spearheaded by the World Health Organisation (WHO), also requires the full support of all stakeholders.

"The COVAX initiative, which aims to secure a wider and fairer distribution of vaccines across the globe, requires our full support. As the impacts of Covid-19 have piled up on top of the effects of climate change as well as inadequate infrastructure, it is critical that the donor community further increases its level of official development assistance until poverty has been eliminated."

He said the pandemic-driven sluggishness of demand as well as supply-side disruptions, due to lockdowns and cross-border restrictions, have trashed industry everywhere.

As economies reopen and demand picks up in the productive sectors, investments in a diverse array of ventures are desperately needed, he said.

He said it is now incumbent on global political and business leadership to re-invest in sustainable and inclusive recovery strategies to accelerate progress towards the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda, "which is now only a short nine years away".

The negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on countries' socio-economic balance sheets is of an unprecedented magnitude.

"This has slowed down economic growth, depleted personal savings, disrupted daily livelihood pursuits, raised national debt levels, and increased costs of health care, among others. At the global level, the pandemic has reversed the gains made on sustainable development goals," Dr Majoro said.

He said the discovery of Covid-19 vaccines has given hope across the globe that the coronavirus can be defeated, and that normalcy can be restored to the economies.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.