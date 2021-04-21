Zimbabwe: Chombo, Ex-Zanu-PF Youth League Case Deferred Pending Supreme Court Ruling

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Zanu-PF Headquarters.
21 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has deffered the matter involving former Public Works and National Housing Minister Ignatius Chombo and ex-Zanu PF youth leaders --Kudzanayi Chipanga, Innocent Hamandishe and Mathew Mleya pending a determination of the Supreme Court.

Chombo approached the Supreme Court seeking permanent stay of proceedings in the magistrates' court, where he is facing several cases involving corruption, fraud and abuse of office.

He is jointly charged with Chipanga, Hamandishe and Mleya on allegations of wearing regalia emblazoned with President Mnangagwa's initials, although they had been expelled from Zanu PF.

It is alleged that between December 8 and 13, 2017, the trio connived to wear party regalia emblazoned with President Mnangagwa's initials, although they knew they were no longer members of Zanu PF.

They took photographs of themselves while wearing the regalia, including hats embroidered with the Zanu PF flag, inscribed "ED" and "Kutonga Kwaro".

The court heard that the quartet then posted the said photographs on social media.

According to the State, the Zanu PF leadership saw this as a nuisance.

Chombo is also appearing on his own on criminal abuse and fraud charges and the cases were deferred to the same date.

It is alleged that on October 1, 2005, Chombo hatched a plan to defraud the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) under its "Other Crops and Livestock Support Facility".

Chombo allegedly applied for a loan amounting to $14 billion, which was to be repaid within 18 months and indicated his address as Allen Grange Farm, Rafingora.

He is said to have misrepresented that he would use the loan to buy agricultural equipment.

The equipment included a 30-tonne lorry valued at $2 billion, 30-tonne truck valued at $1,5 billion, 200hp tractor four-wheel drive valued at $2,5 billion, combine harvester valued at $5 billion, 52 dish roam disc valued at $1 billion, nine row monosem planter valued at $1,2 billion, 2x500kg chicken feed mixer valued at $8 million.

Instead, Chombo allegedly abused the money and it was investigated and established that he had imported various motor vehicles, including a Toyota Hilux Vigo for socialite Pokello Nare, which was delivered at number 222 Samora Machel Avenue, Harare.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.