Zimbabwe: Police Warn Drug Dealers

21 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Rutendo Rori Mashonaland East

Police in Mashonaland East Province has sent a stern warning to illicit drug peddlers who are contributing to the rampant use of drugs by youths in Marondera, saying if caught, they will face the wrath of the law.

Speaking during a mobile awareness campaign conducted by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in conjunction with Nyaradzo Group yesterday, the provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said the use of drugs like Crystal Meth commonly known as Guka, was rife among youths in Marondera.

"The use of hard drugs in our communities has necessitated police and other stakeholders to spread the message of warning to those dealing in dangerous and illicit drugs and the end-users who are mostly youth," he said.

"A community that has a higher percentage of drug addicts is a dangerous community.

No meaningful development can be achieved when our youth are spending most of their energy abusing these illicit drugs.

"We have drugs such as Crystal Meth (Methamphetamine) commonly known among the youth as Guka or Macafela which is killing our youth.

The drug is now within our various communities as a result of drug dealers whose interest is making money," said Inspector Mwanza.

He said it was worrisome that even school-going children especially those in High school were abusing drugs.

"People should be aware of the short-term and long-term effects of these drugs.

The most worrying thing is that even our school-going children especially those are high school are abusing these drugs.

"Their future is already damaged.

Parents, guardians and school authorities shout combine efforts with the police to curb drug abuse by our youth.

"We urge all progressive people within our society to come forward and give information to the local police on all drug dealers, those abusing various types of drugs, and places where the illicit drug trade is taking place.

We are determined to bring such drug dealers and drug abusers to book," he said.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved.

