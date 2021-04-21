Zimbabwe: Mash-West Receives 9 000 Covid-19 Test Kits

THE GOVERNMENT has availed at least 8 700 antigen test kits to Mashonaland West province as it continues to equip health centres for early detection of the Covid-19 virus.

Acting provincial health director, Dr Gift Masoja said the Government availed the Covid-19 kits to replenish depleting stocks of test kits in the province.

Dr Masoja was speaking at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital this morning where he and the other nine workers from the provincial health directorate received their Covid-19 jabs.

The group had failed to receive the vaccines when the exercise was rolled out to frontline workers two months ago.

The workers including Dr Masoja and provincial human resources, Ms Loveness Muchena had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

The group urged other health workers and the general public to embrace the vaccination exercise.