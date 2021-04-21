Zimbabwe: Kwekwe City in Rare CBD Cleaning Drive

21 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo

Kwekwe City Council today woke up to a rare clean-up drive, using a water bowser to drench the central business districk-a move that attracted mixed reactions from the residents.

Pedestrains and motorists in the CBD were taken by surprise as the council workers used a bowser and horse pipes to drench the streets.

Some residents criticised the move and blasted the city fathers accusing them of misdirecting priorities and wasting resources.

"I think this is a waste of resources. How can we clean the street by using horsepipes? They should rather improve hygiene standards in crowded market places," said one resident.

Mayor Angeline Kasipo said the city was famed for its cleanliness and high hygiene standards hence the rare clean up campaign in the CBD.

Read the original article on The Herald.

