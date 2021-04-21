Zimbabwe: De Souza Names Zim Under-20 Rugby Squad

21 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union Under-20 national team coach Shaun De Souza has named his team that will do duty against Zambia and Namibia.

The Zimbabwe Junior Sables will battle it out with Zambia on May 29 and will host their opponents a week later in Harare. The team will go on to have two away games against Namibia on June 16 and 19.

Several top players, who have represented the country for lower age-groups, have been called for camp and a large contingent has been called as those based abroad are still to confirm their availability.

Forward players like United States-based Craig Snyder, South Africa-based Daniel Johnson, Graham Hoal, Charles Gamhiwa, Lance Annandale and Farai Madzima are still to confirm their availability so are backlines like France-based Thabani Maguranyanga, South Africa-based Munashe Chaitezvi, Tavonga Ablant, Tawanda Matipano, Ethan Wilson, Tanaka Ndabambi and Tadiwa Murewa.

Provisional squad

Forwards: Tomuvonga Msasanure , Runyararo Mukangure , Scotty Patson, Arthur Mambanga, Gealan Jaricha, Happias Zhou Veshal Jasi, Marlon Guwuriro, Declan Ralphs, Tawanda Banda, Lawrence Old, Takunda Makiwa, Simbarashe Siraha Panashe Matapure, Tanaka GondoMukandapi , Denzel Dhlamini, Solomon Zawe , Aaron Juma, Andrew Rinomhota Tadiwanashe Kainga, Elvis Muroiwa, Gary Kagande Nicholas Chipanje, Jason Makwawara

Foreign based players pending availability confirmation: USA - Craig Snyder

South Africa - Daniel Johnson, Graham Hoal, Charles Gamhiwa, Lance Annandale, Farai Madzima

Backs: Carlos Matematema, Tinomukudza Chipfumbu, Thulani Sithole, Takudzwa Musingwini, Stephen Terera,

Benjamin Pattenden, Carl Kawodza, Ryan Mutandwa, Crispen Mashingaidze, Rukudzo Ndoro, Brooklyn Chikaka, Dylan Grant, Brandan Mukundu, Paul Chadi, Liberty Sibanda, Tariro Tapfuma, Kingstone Zinyama, David Yosa, Krishna Kwenda, Brendan Mason, Cletos Sunduza, Kudakwashe Makoni, Simbarashe Kanyangarara

Foreign-based players pending availability confirmation: France - Thabani Maguranyanga. South Africa - Munashe Chaitezvi, Tavonga Ablant, Tawanda Matipano, Ethan Wilson, Tanaka Ndabambi, Tadiwa Murewa.

Match Dates

29th May (away) v Zambia U20

5th June (home) v Zambia U20

Game 1 16th June (away) v Namibia U20

Game 2 19th June (away) v Namibia U20

Zimbabwe Rugby U20 Head Coach : Shaun De Souza

Assistant Coaches: Marvin Chirume, Constantine Dinah

Manager: Hugh Vera

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.