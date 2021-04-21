Zimbabwe: De Souza Names Zim Under-20 Rugby Squad

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union Under-20 national team coach Shaun De Souza has named his team that will do duty against Zambia and Namibia.
The Zimbabwe Junior Sables will battle it out with Zambia on May 29 and will host their opponents a week later in Harare. The team will go on to have two away games against Namibia on June 16 and 19.
Several top players, who have represented the country for lower age-groups, have been called for camp and a large contingent has been called as those based abroad are still to confirm their availability.
Forward players like United States-based Craig Snyder, South Africa-based Daniel Johnson, Graham Hoal, Charles Gamhiwa, Lance Annandale and Farai Madzima are still to confirm their availability so are backlines like France-based Thabani Maguranyanga, South Africa-based Munashe Chaitezvi, Tavonga Ablant, Tawanda Matipano, Ethan Wilson, Tanaka Ndabambi and Tadiwa Murewa.
Provisional squad
Forwards: Tomuvonga Msasanure , Runyararo Mukangure , Scotty Patson, Arthur Mambanga, Gealan Jaricha, Happias Zhou Veshal Jasi, Marlon Guwuriro, Declan Ralphs, Tawanda Banda, Lawrence Old, Takunda Makiwa, Simbarashe Siraha Panashe Matapure, Tanaka GondoMukandapi , Denzel Dhlamini, Solomon Zawe , Aaron Juma, Andrew Rinomhota Tadiwanashe Kainga, Elvis Muroiwa, Gary Kagande Nicholas Chipanje, Jason Makwawara
Foreign based players pending availability confirmation: USA - Craig Snyder
South Africa - Daniel Johnson, Graham Hoal, Charles Gamhiwa, Lance Annandale, Farai Madzima
Backs: Carlos Matematema, Tinomukudza Chipfumbu, Thulani Sithole, Takudzwa Musingwini, Stephen Terera,
Benjamin Pattenden, Carl Kawodza, Ryan Mutandwa, Crispen Mashingaidze, Rukudzo Ndoro, Brooklyn Chikaka, Dylan Grant, Brandan Mukundu, Paul Chadi, Liberty Sibanda, Tariro Tapfuma, Kingstone Zinyama, David Yosa, Krishna Kwenda, Brendan Mason, Cletos Sunduza, Kudakwashe Makoni, Simbarashe Kanyangarara
Foreign-based players pending availability confirmation: France - Thabani Maguranyanga. South Africa - Munashe Chaitezvi, Tavonga Ablant, Tawanda Matipano, Ethan Wilson, Tanaka Ndabambi, Tadiwa Murewa.
Match Dates
29th May (away) v Zambia U20
5th June (home) v Zambia U20
Game 1 16th June (away) v Namibia U20
Game 2 19th June (away) v Namibia U20
Zimbabwe Rugby U20 Head Coach : Shaun De Souza
Assistant Coaches: Marvin Chirume, Constantine Dinah
Manager: Hugh Vera