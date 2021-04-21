Zimbabwe: Raza Survives Cancer Scare

21 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

ZIMBABWE cricket all-rounder Sikandar Raza is excited he has survived a cancer scare.

Raza underwent a successful operation two weeks ago after a tumor was discovered in his right arm. The 34-year old, who is set to miss the current series against Pakistan, took to social media last night to expresses his joy and relief.

"I want to thank you all for your prayers.

Prayers certainly were answered and I've been cleared of tumor and cancer which is nothing short of a miracle.

I am short of words to express and show how grateful I am to you all for your prayers," said Raza.

The all-rounder has received messages of comfort from across the world, with many wishing him a speedy recovery and a quick return to the field.

Raza was part of Zimbabwe's squad on their last assignment against Afghanistan held in the United Arab Emirates.

But he is set to watch from the sidelines as his Zimbabwe teammates take on Pakistan in a series that begins in Harare today.

The Chevrons have put Pakistan to bat first after winning the toss ahead of the first T20I. Zimbabwe will engage Pakistan in three T20Is and two Tests.

The second T20I is on Friday while the final match has been scheduled for Sunday. All the games will be played behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club, with no spectators allowed in the stadium due to COVID-19 protocols.

The first Test match will be contested from April 29 to May 3 and the second Test is scheduled for May 7-11.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.