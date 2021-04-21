Zimbabwe: Raza Survives Cancer Scare

ZIMBABWE cricket all-rounder Sikandar Raza is excited he has survived a cancer scare.

Raza underwent a successful operation two weeks ago after a tumor was discovered in his right arm. The 34-year old, who is set to miss the current series against Pakistan, took to social media last night to expresses his joy and relief.

"I want to thank you all for your prayers.

Prayers certainly were answered and I've been cleared of tumor and cancer which is nothing short of a miracle.

I am short of words to express and show how grateful I am to you all for your prayers," said Raza.

The all-rounder has received messages of comfort from across the world, with many wishing him a speedy recovery and a quick return to the field.

Raza was part of Zimbabwe's squad on their last assignment against Afghanistan held in the United Arab Emirates.

But he is set to watch from the sidelines as his Zimbabwe teammates take on Pakistan in a series that begins in Harare today.

The Chevrons have put Pakistan to bat first after winning the toss ahead of the first T20I. Zimbabwe will engage Pakistan in three T20Is and two Tests.

The second T20I is on Friday while the final match has been scheduled for Sunday. All the games will be played behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club, with no spectators allowed in the stadium due to COVID-19 protocols.

The first Test match will be contested from April 29 to May 3 and the second Test is scheduled for May 7-11.