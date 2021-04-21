Zimbabwe: Robbers Arrested

TWO suspected armed robbers who were part of a gang that recently blocked a motorist in Harare before robbing him of over US$5 700 have been arrested in Mbare.

The robbery occurred on April 11 along Glenara Avenue in Harare around 2am.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Simbarashe Maonera (25) and Nerbson Katsande (49).

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of Simbarashe Maonera (25) and Nerbson Katsande (49) in connection with armed robbery case which occurred along Glenara Avenue Harare on April 11, 2021 at about 0200 hours.

"The victim was blocked by a Toyota Noah AEJ 4593 before being robbed of cash and valuables worth US$5 700. Investigations by police led to the arrest of the duo in Mbare and the recovery of the stolen Iphone cellphone," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi warned criminals that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them and urged the public to report any criminal activities or suspicious movements.

Last week, one of Zimbabwe's most wanted armed robbery suspects believed to be part of Musa Taj Abdul's gang, Conwell Junior Kasambarare (26) was rearrested on allegations of committing a spate of heists countrywide.

Kasambarare of Budiriro 2 was arrested together with his two alleged accomplices, Luckson Mudyara (47) of Budiriro 1 and Mike Chiyangwa (32) of Old Highfield.

In February, police launched a manhunt for Kasambarare after he was released last year on bail and is believed to have been part of a gang committing a spate of armed robberies countrywide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His other suspected accomplice, Spicer Takawira, was recently arrested on charges of house housebreaking and theft.

Kasambarare, Takawira together with Leo Mandaza, Godwin Kusikwenyu and another one only identified as Chamu, recently committed seven cases of housebreaking and theft in Harare.

Takawira, Musafare Mupanhanga and Kasambarare are also alleged to be part of the gang that raided Mashwede Holdings last year and got away with over US$100 000, R42 000, $14 000 worth of fuel coupons, firearms and 20 live rounds of ammunition.

They were released on bail pending appeal at the High Court last year and have since gone into hiding.

Kasambarare, Mudyara and Chiyangwa are being implicated in an armed robbery case which occurred in Highfield where they stole 17 car batteries.