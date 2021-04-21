Zimbabwe: Woman Who Murdered Her Children Free On Bail

21 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

A Chivhu woman, who allegedly killed her four children sometime in November last year by slitting their throats, setting the family home on fire before taking poison following a domestic dispute with her husband was today freed on bail by the High Court.

Emelda Marazani, who is charged with murder, was today freed on $5000 bail by High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi.

Justice Chitapi also ordered here to report once a week at Budiriro Police Station in Harare.

Marazani, who was being represented by lawyer Mr Simon Chabuka, was also ordered not to interfere with investigations.

