South Africa: Who Is Being Untruthful? Challenging Felicity Purchase's Version of a Meeting About Baboons

analysis

As the Councillor Appointed Representative for Baboons in the Scarborough, Cape Town area I have to challenge the alderman on what transpired at a recent meeting.

Regarding Purchase's response to my letter to Daily Maverick, in which it is stated that my version of events at the meeting is untruthful, I would like to refute several comments, using a transcript from the meeting to provide direct quotes, which I believe will show clearly where the truth lies.

Purchase claims that NCC Environmental Services gave an overview of its operations since the start of its contract. I am not sure what she is referring to here, since at no time did NCC give detailed feedback on its activities, in contrast with all previous Councillor Appointed Representative for Baboons (CARBS) meetings I have attended, where the previous service provider would use a PowerPoint presentation to go over its monthly stats for each baboon-affected area.

After a lengthy speech from researcher Justin O'Riain, in which he seemed to try to shift blame for the current protocols which resulted in the Kataza fiasco onto residents and...